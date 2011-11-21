Patriots rule out McCourty vs. Chiefs with separated shoulder

Published: Nov 21, 2011 at 03:37 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty will not play in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a shoulder injury, according to a league source.

McCourty was listed as doubtful by the Patriots after taking part in a limited portion of practice Saturday. The Patriots later made the move official.

McCourty sat out the team's first two days of practice last week after suffering a separated shoulder during a 37-16 win over the New York Jets. A league source said the second-year cornerback was expected to miss 2 to 3 weeks with a Grade 2 separation.

Safety Patrick Chung (foot) and running back Kevin Faulk (knee) also were among the inactive players for the Patriots.

The Chiefs deactivated defensive end Glenn Dorsey (knee) and safety Jon McGraw (shoulder), both of whom were listed as questionable. Cornerbacks Brandon Carr (ankle) and Brandon Flowers (back), also questionable, were active.

