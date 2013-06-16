Patriots: Robert Kraft tells Vladimir Putin ring story for laughs

Published: Jun 16, 2013 at 10:56 AM

So was it or wasn't it a stolen Super Bowl ring?

The drama continued Sunday into the mystery of what happened to New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft's Super Bowl ring during his 2005 visit to Russia.

First, we heard the version in which Kraft gave Russian President Vladimir Putin the ring as a sign of respect and admiration.

Breer: Patriots passing the torch

The Pats unquestionably are Tom Brady's team, but the young core is taking on more of a leadership role, Albert Breer writes. More ...

Next came the version in which Kraft said Putin put on the ring and never let it go -- which Putin later denied.

And on Sunday, the team clarified things.

"It's a humorous, anecdotal story that Robert re-tells for laughs. He loves that his ring is at the Kremlin and, as he stated back in 2005, he continues to have great respect for Russia and the leadership of President Putin," a team spokesman said. "In particular, he credits President Putin for modernizing the Russian economy."

The Patriots even might have won over a few more international fans with the suddenly Russian Super Bowl ring. Said Patriots spokesman Stacey James: "An added benefit from the attention this story gathered eight years ago was the creation of some Patriots fan clubs in Russia."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW