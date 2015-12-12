Around the NFL

Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (knee) makes trip to Houston

Published: Dec 12, 2015 at 10:27 AM

Rob Gronkowski's return is drawing nigh.

The Patriots tight end has made the trip to Houston with his team, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. He has been dealing a knee sprain suffered against the Broncos and is listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

New England saw Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman (foot) both return to practice this week to Bill Belichick's delight. Edelman has already been ruled out against the Texans on Sunday night, but there is a realistic chance that Gronk will make it out on the field, as Rapoport reported earlier this week.

Still, in traveling with the team, the tight end has now cleared one major hurdle to play. If he is cleared, Gronkowski will provide Tom Brady and his barren offensive arsenal a much-needed weapon.

In other Patriots injury news, linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and guard Josh Kline (shoulder) have been ruled out for Sunday's game.

