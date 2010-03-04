Patriots release veteran TE Baker after only one season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have released tight end Chris Baker, who had 14 receptions and two touchdowns last season.
New England signed the eight-year NFL veteran as a free agent in March 2009. He played in all 16 games last season, with seven starts, and had 142 receiving yards.
Baker has 159 career receptions for 1,746 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a third-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2002 out of Michigan State.
