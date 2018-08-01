Patriots release Jordan Matthews following injury

The Patriots are moving on from Matthews following his "significant" hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The team later announced Matthews' official release.
While the 26-year-old Matthews has been dealing with an injury, his release comes at a time with the Patriots dealing with a handful of other ailments to the wide receiver group, specifically Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee).
Additionally, the Patriots will start the regular season without Julian Edelman, who will be sidelined while serving a four-game suspension.