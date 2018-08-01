Around the NFL

Patriots release Jordan Matthews following injury

Published: Aug 01, 2018 at 06:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews' time with the New England Patriots proved short.

The Patriots are moving on from Matthews following his "significant" hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The team later announced Matthews' official release.

Matthews, who was set to enter his fifth season, joined the Patriots on a one-year deal during free agency. He previously spent time with the Eagles and Bills.

While the 26-year-old Matthews has been dealing with an injury, his release comes at a time with the Patriots dealing with a handful of other ailments to the wide receiver group, specifically Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee).

Additionally, the Patriots will start the regular season without Julian Edelman, who will be sidelined while serving a four-game suspension.

New England recently hosted veteran wide receiver Eric Decker on a free-agent visit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals targeting 2023 offseason for QB Joe Burrow's contract extension

The Bengals are targeting this offseason to sign Joe Burrow to a new contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning on Saturday.

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions

Newly hired Titans general manager Ran Carthon on Friday said he needed more time to evaluate Tennessee's roster with head coach Mike Vrabel before making a decision on Ryan Tannehill's future.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee), RG Alex Cappa (ankle) ruled out vs. Bills in Divisional Round

Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee) and RG Alex Cappa (ankle) have been officially ruled out of Cincinnati's Divisional Round game versus Buffalo.

news

Saquon Barkley looking to build playoff 'legacy' like Giants greats: 'They did it in the postseason'

After overcoming injuries that derailed his past two seasons, Giants RB Saquon Barkley seeks more than regular-season accolades. He wants to be a legacy-builder heading into Saturday's showdown with the Eagles.

news

Micah Parsons on Cowboys' matchup with 49ers: 'I really like being the underdog'

The Cowboys enter Sunday's divisional-round game versus the 49ers as the underdog, a mentality which OLB Micah Parsons says only benefits the team going into a tough matchup.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says HC Brandon Staley's job was never at stake: 'He has our whole support'

Though the Los Angeles Chargers shook up their offensive coaching staff this week, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that head coach Brandon Staley's job was never at stake.

news

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after one season

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was fired Thursday by the Vikings, who released a statement with head coach Kevin O'Connell explaining the decision.

news

General manager Les Snead poised to lead Rams 'remodel'

One might look at the Los Angeles Rams' post-Super Bowl collapse this season as a harbinger for rebuilding. But Rams general manager Les Snead prefers another word for his approach to the roster in 2023: remodel.

news

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore

As the Ravens enter an offseason in which Lamar Jackson could be headed for free agency, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was emphatic Thursday that the former MVP quarterback was his team's QB of the future.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday during the NFC Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE