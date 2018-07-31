Free-agent WR Eric Decker works out for Patriots

Bruised and banged up at wide receiver, the Patriots are hunting around for help.

Veteran pass-catcher Eric Decker worked out for New England on Monday, sources informed of the session told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Patriots house a handful of injured targets, with Kenny Britt (hamstring), Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Jordan Matthews (hamstring) all nursing various ills. Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman are healthy, but the latter is set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season. Phillip Dorsett and return-man Cordarrelle Patterson serve as additional options.

The 31-year-old Decker encountered a cold market after last year's 54/563/1 line with the Titans. It's worth noting Patriots play-caller Josh McDaniels drafted Decker while serving as Denver's head coach. The wideout was sensational during Peyton Manning's run with the Broncos before landing with the Jets from 2014 to 2016.

Hip and shoulder problems wiped out Decker's final campaign in New York, while Tennessee's humdrum air-attack did him no favors last autumn. Still, he feels like the type of player New England could flip the switch on until the depth chart is revived.

In other Patriots news, the team signed veteran offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, who has played the last five seasons with the Titans. The team also released rookie tight end Shane Wimann.