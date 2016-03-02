Patriots release Brandon LaFell, Scott Chandler

The team announced that they have released wide receiver Brandon LaFell and tight end Scott Chandler. According to the official NFL transactions, Chandler failed his physical with the team.
Neither move comes as a major surprise, as LaFell struggled last year after hauling in a career-high 74 passes for 953 yards in 2014. Only five players league-wide notched more drops last season than LaFell, who was barely a factor in the playoffs. He thanked the Patriots for his time in New England in an Instagram post.
Chandler, the former Bills tight end, caught 23 passes for 259 yards last season and saw his role diminish down the stretch. He shouldn't have trouble finding work as a supporting character for a team looking for help at the position.
LaFell's exodus is potentially good news for fellow receiver Danny Amendola, but New England might not be finished making changes. The Patriots aren't afraid to recycle their cast of skill-position players from year to year.