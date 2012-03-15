Patriots re-sign WR Slater, sign DT Harrison

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots have re-signed special teams captain Matthew Slater and signed defensive tackle Marcus Harrison.
Slater, selected to his first Pro Bowl last season, also has played wide receiver and safety in his four seasons since being drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of UCLA in 2008. Last season, he had one reception for 46 yards, 10 defensive tackles and three kickoff returns for 54 yards. He led the Patriots with 17 special teams tackles.
The Patriots released Harrison on Oct. 15, one day after signing him. He had been cut on Sept. 3 by the Chicago Bears, who drafted him out of Arkansas in the third round in 2008.