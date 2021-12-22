Around the NFL

Patriots re-evaluating offensive approach in rematch vs. Bills following run-heavy Week 13 win

Published: Dec 22, 2021 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Just three weeks after the New England Patriots ground out -- in every sense of the phrase -- a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills, the AFC East rivals will be pitted again Sunday in a rematch with key postseason implications.

The challenge for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels now is to ascertain what to carry over from the stunning game plan that New England employed to overcome blustery winds -- 46 run calls against just three pass attempts -- when the two teams meet again in Foxborough.

"Whenever you play a division opponent this close together there's always a bit of a tug of war," said McDaniels Tuesday, via the team's official website. "You may have had success with something and then you say, 'We've got to do this again, right?' But the other team knows you had success with it so they try to stop it, they may do some things differently, play it differently. In this case, there's definitely a starting point where you can go back and say, 'OK these are the ideas we had in this area of the game plan, let's go back and see if we feel comfortable with these... one, personnel, two, scheme against what they're doing now as opposed to three weeks ago. If it's a really good fit and you feel like it's good then you leave it in."

The early weather forecast in Foxborough calls for another nasty day -- a high of 38 degrees with a 42 percent chance of rain -- but without the wind gusts that drove the Patriots to do things like run a quarterback sneak on third-and-5, as they did on Dec. 6. Nothing could have been more demoralizing for the Bills than to give up 222 rushing yards at home, particularly after it became clear that New England had absolutely no interest in putting the ball in the air. Mac Jones quarterbacked the first winning team to throw three or fewer passes in 30 years.

But that game plan had a life of its own, as does this week's plan.

"I think the biggest mistake people can make is relaxing and not going through the preparation as if this is the first time we played them," McDaniels added. "So I try to get myself into a mindset of, I don't care what happened three weeks ago. I'm going back through and studying the players, I'm studying the scheme, I'm studying the game plan and I'm going to try to make each decision based on what we feel this week, not three or four weeks ago."

The Bills can certainly expect more pass attempts from Jones, but they can also expect the worst of criticism if they, once again, can't stop the Patriots from running the ball.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich: Colts will sometimes need Carson Wentz to be 'star of the game' to win it all

The Colts have won without asking ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to do much in recent weeks. Leaning on the ground game has spearheaded Indy into postseason contention, but HC Frank Reich acknowledged that at some point down the stretch and into January, the Colts would need Wentz to make game-winning plays. 
news

Cooper Kupp, NFL MVP? Rams HC Sean McVay: 'He's a legitimate candidate for a lot of awards'

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is well on his way to winning the wide receiver triple crown, leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdown receptions. Could  the record-setting WR be an MVP contender? 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce lead Players of the Week

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Green Bay quarterback among NFL Players of the Week for Week 15.
news

Washington DT Jonathan Allen 'embarrassed' by run defense after Eagles loss

Washington gave up 238 rushing yards in Tuesday night's 27-17 defeat and defensive end Jonathan Allen didn't mince words when describing how he felt about it. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Rams' win over Seahawks, Eagles' victory against Washington

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp emerged from a slow first half to lead the Rams past the Seahawks on Tuesday, while Jalen Hurts buoyed the Eagles past the Washington Football Team. 
news

Buccaneers signing veteran Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell

The Buccaneers are signing RB Le'Veon Bell, pending a physical, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Week 15 Tuesday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams; Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. 
news

QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington vs. Eagles; Taylor Heinicke still in COVID-19 protocols

With starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen unavailable as they did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of the game, Garrett Gilbert will start for Washington on Tuesday versus the Eagles.
news

Chiefs place WR Tyreek Hill, six others on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City added another key member of its offense to the COVID list Tuesday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Rams activate LB Von Miller from reserve/COVID-19 list

Just in time for Tuesday night's crucial game against the Seahawks, the Rams have activated pass rusher Von Miller off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield expected to be available for game vs. Packers

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told he reporters that he expects himself and QB Baker Mayfield to be available for Week 16 after missing Monday's loss to the Raiders due to COVID-19 protocols.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW