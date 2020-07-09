Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead reworked the final year of his contract.
Burkhead's base compensation drops from $3 million to $2 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The restructuring includes a $550,000 signing bonus, $1.05 million in base salary and $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses.
ESPN first reported the new deal.
Pelissero noted that the guaranteed portion -- the $550,000 signing bonus -- is the same amount of guarantee that Cam Newton got from the Patriots on his incentive-laden one-year pact.
Burkhead signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract with the Patriots in 2018.
In 13 games last season, Burkhead rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and also caught 27 passes for 279 yards. A versatile weapon, the 30-year-old has not played a full slate of games in three seasons with the Pats due to injury.
The restructure frees up cap space for the strapped Patriots and should help Burkhead secure a roster spot in a crowded backfield.