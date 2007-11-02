Patriots RB Morris to miss rest of season

Published: Nov 02, 2007 at 12:17 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots rushing leader Sammy Morris was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his first season with the team.

 » 
 **Week 9 fantasy injury report**

The Patriots listed linebacker Mike Vrabel, tight end Benjamin Watson and free safety Eugene Wilson as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis between the NFL's only unbeaten teams.

Vrabel, who forced three fumbles and scored a touchdown in last Sunday's 52-7 win over Washington, has a shoulder injury. Wilson missed that game and Watson missed the last two games with ankle injuries.

Morris was hurt in the sixth game, a 49-28 win at Dallas, and left the locker room with his left arm in a sling. The team said he had a chest injury. He was inactive for the past two games. He still leads New England (8-0) with 384 yards on 85 carries after signing as a free agent from Miami.

Laurence Maroney, the Patriots first-round draft pick last year, should continue to do most of the running this Sunday against the Colts (7-0). Maroney has rushed for 358 yards on 74 carries.

Kevin Faulk, primarily a third-down back and a solid receiver, has also seen more action since Morris was hurt.

The NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that former Patriots running back Corey Dillon, who became a free agent after last season but didn't sign with another team, is receptive to returning to the Patriots this season, should they be interested. Dillon has resumed training.

