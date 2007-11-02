Patriots RB Morris to miss rest of season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots rushing leader Sammy Morris was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his first season with the team.
The Patriots listed linebacker Mike Vrabel, tight end Benjamin Watson and free safety Eugene Wilson as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis between the NFL's only unbeaten teams.
Vrabel, who forced three fumbles and scored a touchdown in last Sunday's 52-7 win over Washington, has a shoulder injury. Wilson missed that game and Watson missed the last two games with ankle injuries.
Morris was hurt in the sixth game, a 49-28 win at Dallas, and left the locker room with his left arm in a sling. The team said he had a chest injury. He was inactive for the past two games. He still leads New England (8-0) with 384 yards on 85 carries after signing as a free agent from Miami.
Kevin Faulk, primarily a third-down back and a solid receiver, has also seen more action since Morris was hurt.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press