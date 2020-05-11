Patriots, Ravens among NFL teams with biggest chip on shoulder

Bill Belichick's prized library of pro football literature includes a tome entitled Oklahoma Split T Football, written in 1952 by legendary Sooners coach Bud Wilkinson.

The book is kept today inside a display cabinet at Ricketts Hall, the U.S. Naval Academy's football building in Annapolis, Maryland, as part of the "Belichick Collection." The lineup is heavy on literature passed down to Bill by his late father, longtime scout and Navy coach Steve Belichick.

When SI's Jenny Vrentas visited in 2015, a Navy assistant pulled Wilkinson's Split T love letter off the shelf to reveal a handwritten dedication: "To Steve Belichick -- With best wishes. Bud Wilkinson."

And above the signature, an observation written by Steve: "Said Napoleon -- 'Battles are won by the power of the mind.' So are Bud's football games."

Psychological warfare has long found a home on the gridiron, used masterfully today by Bill Belichick -- and Bill Parcells before him -- as the secret sauce to football's hourly, daily, weekly and seasonal preparation of a 53-man roster.

Parcells was celebrated for his ability to rile up Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor just minutes before kickoff, while treating hushed tight end Mark Bavaro with an entirely different approach, once saying: "I don't believe in consistency as it relates to handling players. I believe in being right for each guy. I tried to do my best to understand what a particular player needed to be pushed to do his best."

In special situations, the job calls for fueling certain athletes with a desire of revenge. The master manipulator, eschewing any sense of closure, allows the previous season's open wounds to serve as an engine.