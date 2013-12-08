Patriots rally for come-from-behind win over Browns

Published: Dec 08, 2013 at 09:31 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final 61 seconds, helping the New England Patriots rally for a 27-26 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Patriots (10-3) cut the deficit to 26-21 on Brady's 2-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman with 1:01 left. Then Kyle Arrington recovered the onside kick at Cleveland's 40-yard line.

Brady completed a 10-yard pass to Danny Amendola. Then Leon McFadden was called for defensive pass interference in the end zone. That put the ball at the 1, where Brady connected with Amendola again.

The Browns (4-9) then moved the ball to the Patriots' 40 with 1 second left, but Billy Cundiff missed a 58-yard field goal.

New England lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to a leg injury in the third quarter.

