Patriots QB Tom Brady might bulk up this offseason

Apr 15, 2019
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The New England Patriots open the conditioning phase of the voluntary offseason workout Monday and their quarterback might not be there.

Tom Brady is not expected to be in attendance, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

On the surface, Brady not showing up shouldn't register a reading on the Richter scale when considering he's an established veteran with six Super Bowl rings and Phase One of the NFL's offseason workout program remains voluntary in nature.

But there is a tiny nugget to the report, as Rapoport believes the 6-foot-4 Brady might bulk up from his listed weight of 225 pounds. Players losing or adding weight during the offseason is common around the league, as players seek ways to improve endurance ahead of the regular season.

Brady, who turns 42 on Aug. 3, probably desires to do the same thing.

