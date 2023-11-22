Patriots QB Mac Jones says 'we'll see' if he starts Sunday vs. Giants

"It's good," he said. "When you're a competitor there (are) things you're going to bump into, but you have to keep going."

The fact that Jones spoke Wednesday suggests he very well could start. The last time Jones didn't start for the Patriots was after he was injured last season against the Ravens, leading to Zappe stealing some of his thunder during a brief spell of success.

But the Patriots also released Zappe this August on roster cut-down day (before re-signing him) and haven't seemed to give him the same chances under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Patriots also have Will Grier on the active roster and Malik Cunningham on the practice squad. Grier struggled in two starts for the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and hasn't taken a regular-season snap since. He's been with the Cowboys and Bengals before signing with the Patriots in August.

Cunningham moonlighted at quarterback – his college position at Louisville – in the preseason, while also working at wide receiver. He has appeared in one game for the Patriots, playing six snaps against the Raiders in Week 6 and taking a sack on what would have been his only pass attempt.

Jones said he's had "some good conversations" with Belichick about who would start Sunday, but if Jones knew the answer, he wasn't giving up.

We've had good conversations, and really what I've been focusing on is what I can control. Put a lot of thought into that, the things that I can control throughout the year, in the past and in the future, and right now that's today. Really focused on having good walkthroughs, which we did, and then have a good practice. So, that's what I can do, control what I can control.

"I hope so," Jones said. "I work really hard for that. But the decision-making is something I can't control."

He added: "A lot of that decision-making is things I can't control, but I can control my attitude and my effort. … I'm really thankful overall to be in the NFL and be playing quarterback."