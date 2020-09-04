Around the NFL

Patriots QB Cam Newton on being named starter: Now the real work starts

Published: Sep 04, 2020 at 05:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton's future was very unclear at about the same time much of the world's reality was thrown into uncertainty.

Fast-forward to September, and Newton is again the starting quarterback for an NFL franchise.

Newton was named the Patriots' starter in a team meeting Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. With the news came what most saw as inevitable when Newton signed with the Patriots earlier in the summer: It wouldn't be veteran Brian Hoyer or youngster Jarrett Stidham, but Newton taking the snaps in Week 1.

Newton will officially get the first crack at replacing Tom Brady, but as he said Friday, he wasn't approaching camp with such an assumption. And when he learned he was officially QB1 and a team captain, the struggles stemming from multiple injuries and an unceremonious departure from Carolina all became worth it.

"Words can't even explain my feelings when I heard," Newton said. "I can kind of sense that it was almost expected, but not for me though. Ever since I first spoke to any personnel of the team, I wanted to make sure that they understood my drive and understanding that I'm not taking this opportunity for granted. Whether it's showing up as early as I do show up or leave as late as I leave, I know people know that my heart is in the right place.

"As far as when it comes to this team, there's nothing that I wouldn't do besides put their best interests at heart, and to be named captain was just something that was rewarding to hear, but at the same time, now the real work kind of starts for me knowing I have to prove it each and every day. Knowing I have people looking to me in the leadership council to direct the team in the right way."

Talking heads wondered plenty whether the flashy, expressive Newton would work under the stoic, no-nonsense eye of Bill Belichick. That didn't seem to be an issue, at least not in the controlled setting of camp, and Newton took it as an immense compliment to be viewed as first-string worthy by a coach who has won more Super Bowls than any other.

"Hard to kind of explain in words, but I've had a plan since I've been here just to become the best player I can possibly be and be coachable knowing I will be coached by the game's finest," Newton said of his reaction when Belichick named him the starter.

Added Newton: "Anything they ask of me to do, it's my job to do it."

It is indeed Newton's job to execute the plays as called, but he brings to the Patriots an element Brady never (or rarely) could: legitimately dangerous improvisation. Belichick's defenses have been burned by Newton's ability to avoid sacks, extend plays and pick up big gains in the face of adversity. Now, his offense will be able to benefit from it when the designed play doesn't work as planned.

That's one of the most interesting parts of these new-look Patriots. Instead of knowing they'd be led out of the tunnel by a shrieking Brady -- who would command the offense, sit in the pocket, survey the field and deliver in the most important moments -- these Patriots get to see how Newton changes their offense for the better.

Just how that looks remains to be seen. Newton, for one, wisely isn't giving away any hints.

"I think the most exciting thing is that nobody knows, and you're still not going to know," Newton said. "So you got to tune-in and see. That's what excites me the most because everyone is having the same questions -- What are they gonna do? Are they going to do this? Are they gonna do that? -- I'm not going to tell you. C'mon, it's almost game-week guy! You can't just let all the tricks out of the hat."

Related Content

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Broncos release veteran linebacker Todd Davis

Todd Davis rose from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion in Denver, but his time in the Mile High City has come to a close.
Yannick Ngakoue thankful for 'fresh start' with Vikings
news

Yannick Ngakoue thankful for 'fresh start' with Vikings

Yannick Ngakoue made it very clear over the course of the offseason he wanted out of Jacksonville. He found his freedom via trade last week. Now, he's just happy to be done with the pleas for a trade and back to playing football.
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Sam Sloman (1) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to go with rookie seventh-round pick Sam Sloman at kicker, Tom Pelissero reported. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Damarious Randall (23), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) stretch during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Henderson. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)
news

Raiders release safety Damarious Randall

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran safety Damarious Randall, Mike Garafolo reported.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins, 27-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Brian Flores confirms Dolphins fielding trade calls for QB Josh Rosen

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said they have fielded calls about quarterback Josh Rosen. 
Buccaneers cutting RB Dare Ogunbowale, kicker Matt Gay 
news

Buccaneers cutting RB Dare Ogunbowale, kicker Matt Gay 

The addition of Leonard Fournette to Tampa Bay's backfield led to collateral damage. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bucs are cutting running back Dare Ogunbowale.
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson jogs toward the sideline during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16.
news

Washington releases veteran running back Adrian Peterson

If Adrian Peterson wants to play another four or five seasons, he'll have to find a new home to continue Hall of Fame career. Washington has released Peterson, though three teams have already inquired about the 35-year-old RB.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass during an NFL football workout, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Gardner Minshew: Jaguars not going to allow tanking to occur

Gardner Minshew has heard the chatter that the Jacksonville Jaguars are tanking the upcoming season. On Thursday, the second-year quarterback rejected the notion outright.
Saints sending 'all-out blitz' to sign free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney
news

Saints sending 'all-out blitz' to sign free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report that free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney has spoken multiple times to Saints coach Sean Payton about playing in New Orleans.
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) blocks during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Colts defeated the Chiefs, 19-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Colts sign Ryan Kelly to four-year, $50 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts have locked in the centerpiece of their offensive line by signing C Ryan Kelly to a four-year, $50 million contract extension.
New England Patriots fans hold up a defense sign during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

NFL to provide pre-recorded crowd noise for teams to play during games

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that it will provide a loop of pre-recorded crowd noise specific to each team's stadium that must be played over the PA system.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL