Patriots QB Cam Newton: 'I'm getting tired of being humble'

Cam Newton has plenty of motivation heading into the 2020 season after being cut by the Carolina Panthers and signing a bare-minimum, incentive-laden deal in New England.

The former NFL MVP is bathing in the fuel spewed by doubters.

Newton posted two videos Sunday night on Instagram shirtless, working out.

The caption of the post read: "Note to self: You are great, you are the best, you are a dog, you are a monster, you are the lion!! - My Conscious. Never let 'THEM' make YOU affect YOU."

"I'm getting tired of being humble now," Newton exclaimed.

"I'm really a killa. I'm really a killa," he said. "You hear me? I'm getting tired of all this humble s----. Because, when you're humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don't say nothing, they start taking advantage of you. But the hyenas can be doing all of this, the elephants can be doing all of what they do, the giraffes, the antelopes, the chimpanzees, even the gorilla. But there's one (expletive) animal in the jungle and when he roars, everything stops. And I'm about to (expletive) roar."