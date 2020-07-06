Patriots QB Cam Newton: 'I'm getting tired of being humble'

Cam Newton has plenty of motivation heading into the 2020 season after being cut by the Carolina Panthers and signing a bare-minimum, incentive-laden deal in New England.
The former NFL MVP is bathing in the fuel spewed by doubters.
Newton posted two videos Sunday night on Instagram shirtless, working out.
The caption of the post read: "Note to self: You are great, you are the best, you are a dog, you are a monster, you are the lion!! - My Conscious. Never let 'THEM' make YOU affect YOU."
"I'm getting tired of being humble now," Newton exclaimed.
"I'm really a killa. I'm really a killa," he said. "You hear me? I'm getting tired of all this humble s----. Because, when you're humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don't say nothing, they start taking advantage of you. But the hyenas can be doing all of this, the elephants can be doing all of what they do, the giraffes, the antelopes, the chimpanzees, even the gorilla. But there's one (expletive) animal in the jungle and when he roars, everything stops. And I'm about to (expletive) roar."
When healthy, there is no question that Newton can roar with the best in the NFL. He hasn't been healthy, however, for years. Heading to New England after being jettisoned by the Panthers helped build a massive chip on Newton's shoulder. Bill Belichick is getting a highly motivated quarterback who could be primed for a huge bounce-back if he can stay on the field.