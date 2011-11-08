Patriots pull plug on DT Haynesworth midway through season

Several teams could use a defensive tackle, although Haynesworth's ineffective play and aloof behavior has rankled teammates and coaches at previous stops and could hinder his employment. Haynesworth got into a shouting match with Patriots defensive line coach Pepper Johnson during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Giants, but a source with knowledge of the situation said the lineman, who had just three tackles in six games this season, was told by the Patriots that his behavior didn't factor into his release.