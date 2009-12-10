Patriots practice without QB Brady for second day in a row

The New England Patriots listed their quarterback with right finger, right shoulder and rib problems, although none seemed serious. Before practice Thursday, Brady walked through the locker room, holding a plate of food and smiling.
Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, gave birth to their son Tuesday. Brady said Wednesday that he didn't get much sleep.
The finger didn't stop Brady from throwing a 58-yard touchdown pass to Randy Moss on the first series of last Sunday's 22-21 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. Brady went to the locker room early in the game with an arm injury, but he didn't miss a play and finished 19-of-29 passing for 352 yards and two touchdowns.
