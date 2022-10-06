Patriots place backup QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) on injured reserve

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is headed to injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Hoyer replaced the injured Mac Jones as the starting quarterback against Green Bay but was knocked out of the game after only 15 plays by a hit from the Packers' Rashan Gary late in the first quarter. Hoyer was replaced by third-string QB Bailey Zappe, who finished out the overtime loss.

Hoyer, 36, is in his third stint with the Patriots, dating back to 2009. In his first action of the season against the Packers, he completed 5 of 6 passes for 37 yards. Hoyer will now miss at least four weeks.

Jones was back at practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, keeping his chances of starting Sunday against the Detroit Lions alive. He'd suffered an ankle injury on the final play of the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown pass but also took three sacks and lost a fumble.