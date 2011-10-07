Patriots, Packers can score on anyone, but defenses in for test

The playoffs are probably out of reach for both teams, though: Only one team since 1990 has made the postseason after an 0-4 start. The Vikings have a better chance of beating the Cardinals than the Colts do with the Chiefs. Minnesota needs to put two good halves together and remember that Adrian Peterson averages 119 yards rushing and a touchdown at home for his career. Jared Allen has been a terror for the Vikings, especially at home, where he has 32 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and seven passes defended in 28 career games as a Viking (including the playoffs). The Colts will struggle to slow the Chiefs' pass rush, specifically Tamba Hali.