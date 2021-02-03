Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprises healthcare workers with Super Bowl trips

It's rare that the Patriots haven't had to use their team jet to travel to the Super Bowl.

Nine trips over the last two decades to cities like Houston and Phoenix and New Orleans.

This year, AirKraft is headed back for the big game, but not to ferry the football team. Instead, the Kraft family surprised a team of healthcare heroes -- in this case, SUPERheroes per the team's Twitter account -- with a trip to Tampa to watch Super Bowl LV.

Robert Kraft made the invitation over a variety of video conference calls. In a video compilation appearing on the team’s website, the affable Kraft gets quite a reaction, with one healthcare worker uttering, "Oh my god. Robert Kraft?"

The Patriots owner proceeded to ask, "What are you guys doing this weekend? Would you like to go to the Super Bowl?"

Safe to say, the answers across the board were a resounding "yes."

The team procured 76 tickets to Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs and handed them out to New England healthcare workers as a thank you for "putting your lives on the line," Kraft told them.

All 76 heroes have been vaccinated and the team is hopeful this will inspire others to follow suit. The trip is all expenses paid and this group will join nearly 7,500 other vaccinated health care workers who have been invited as guests by the NFL.