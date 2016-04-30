Around the NFL

Patriots owner reiterates support for Tom Brady

Published: Apr 30, 2016 at 01:17 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With Tom Brady's four-game suspension recently reinstated, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reiterated his support for the future Hall of Fame quarterback at a draft party Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

"He's a young man who is an exceptional person with the highest level of integrity," Kraft said, via the team's official website. "I feel so privileged to have Tom in my life and I truly view him as a son. With that in mind, I want to make two things crystal clear about the ongoing situation with the NFL.

"Number one, there is no finer ambassador for the game of football, and the New England Patriots, than Tom Brady. We always have had, and will continue to have, Tom's back. Especially when he's being treated unfairly. He knows that. All the decisions that this organization and I personally have made throughout this ordeal have been focused on putting Tom in the best possible position for success.

"Number two, I have been in constant communication with Tom over the past 16 months and we've had numerous conversations this past week. We are both on the same page and he knows exactly where my allegiances, and the total team's (allegiances) are, relative to the extremely unfair discipline that he has been subjected to.

"I share in our fans' anger and frustration with the penalties the league has levied, and the entire process and how it was conducted. But please trust that I am always trying to do what I believe is best for this franchise, and pledge that I will always continue to do that."

Kraft accepted league-levied punishment prior to Brady's suspension being announced last offseason. Part of that punishment was the loss of a first-round draft pick in 2016.

