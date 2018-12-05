Around the NFL

Patriots owner 'flattered' by interest in Josh McDaniels

Published: Dec 05, 2018 at 01:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As we roll toward the end of the 2018 NFL season, more and more coaches will be fired. Those dismissals will then lead to speculation about who will take over the new openings.

With every team seeking an offensive mind to rival the Sean McVays and Matt Nagys of the modern NFL, anyone with extensive offensive success will see his name mentioned as a candidate.

Even Josh McDaniels.

Despite the New England Patriots offensive coordinator burning some bridges after backing out on a deal to join the Indianapolis Colts last year, it hasn't even taken one hiring cycle for McDaniels' name to resurface as a candidate.

Following the Green Bay Packers' firing of Mike McCarthy, McDaniels has been linked to potentially joining Aaron Rodgers.

After helping convince McDaniels to stay in New England last season, Patriots owner Robert Kraft dismissed the latest rumors when speaking to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

"I care about winning Sunday. That's what really what I care about," Kraft said. "Whatever happens . . . you know, we have good people. I'm actually flattered that people are after our people."

People have plucked off Bill Belichick assistants for years, with little success to show for it.

Despite turning his back on the Colts last season, in a league with a dearth of talented offensive minds, McDaniels name will never fully be dismissed.

For his part, the Pats OC has little interest in discussing his future.

"If that's in the cards for me, then that's great. I've said that before. But again, I'm not worried about that right now," he said earlier this week of possibly taking another head coaching gig.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

news

QB Sam Darnold on why he chose to sign with 49ers: 'Guys are open'

Sam Darnold kept it simple when explaining why he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. "Guys are open, I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play," Darnold said.

news

Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence continue to improve at historic rate?

Following a disappointing rookie campaign, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had a stellar second season by leading Jacksonville to its first playoff appearance since 2017.

news

Joe Mixon, Bengals finalizing deal on restructured contract for RB to stay in Cincinnati

The Bengals and running back Joe Mixon are finalizing a restructured contract that will keep him in Cincinnati for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Hunter Henry struggled along with much of the Patriots' offense in 2022, but the tight end is hopeful New England can bounce back this season under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

news

Commanders' Antonio Gibson wants to line up more at WR in 2023: 'I haven't shown my position'

Eric Bieniemy taking over as offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders brings change for a host of players, perhaps none more so than running back Antonio Gibson.

news

Former Broncos GM John Elway believes Sean Payton is 'perfect fit' for Denver

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway says Sean Payton is "a perfect fit" for the organization heading into the 2023 season.

news

Ex-Broncos, Jaguars DT Malik Jackson officially announces retirement

On Friday, free-agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson announced on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" that he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

news

DB Adrian Phillips: Patriots will face 'crazy' lineup of QBs in AFC East

Speaking on "NFL Total Access" on Thursday, Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips said having to play against three potent offenses in the AFC East will be "crazy," and if New England makes it out of the division it will be "battle-tested."

news

NFL expected to announce New York Jets will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2023

The NFL did not formally announce the New York Jets as this year's "Hard Knocks" team on Friday as anticipated, but the expectation remains that Gang Green will be featured on this season of HBO's training camp series. An official announcement is expected to come early next week.

news

Giants guard Mark Glowinski sees 'better season' ahead for Daniel Jones now that QB can 'have fun and kick (expletive)'

Mark Glowinski knows the struggles Daniel Jones has had finding consistency on the field and around him over his first four years. But after Jones' finest season so far in 2022, Glowinski foresees the brightest days are still yet to come for the New York Giants quarterback.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More