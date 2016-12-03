Patriots officially place Rob Gronkowski on IR

It's an abrupt end to a season that only briefly lived up to the promise it possessed for Gronkowski. That result isn't the fault of Gronkowski for lack of effort, but lack of good health. The tight end got off to a late start due to a hamstring injury that hindered him throughout camp, and suffered a perforated lung after getting drilled by Seattle safety Earl Thomas three weeks ago. The back injury completed the in-season injury trifecta and, unfortunately for he and the Patriots, was the finishing blow.