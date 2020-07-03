Patriots' offense with Cam Newton; ranking the top five 'starting fives'

Bill Belichick's Patriots typically aren't very active in the free agency frenzy, letting other teams throw around big money during the NFL's edition of March Madness. Meanwhile, New England generally sits back and seeks value later in the offseason, long after the open market has produced its biggest waves. That was the case again this year -- though on Sunday, the Pats made quite a splash with the signing of Cam Newton.

New England acquired the 2015 NFL MVP on a one-year deal that includes just $550,000 of guaranteed money. While incentives could raise the total value to $7.5 million, the contract -- which has a base salary of $1.05 million -- is stunningly affordable for a 31-year-old quarterback as accomplished as Newton. This pairing of the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach with the 6-foot-5, 245-pound dual-threat QB is absolutely fascinating. And the Patriots' unparalleled adaptability could result in the football world seeing the best version of the three-time Pro Bowler in 2020.

Some will scoff at that notion, based on Newton's recent spate of injuries. Fair enough. I have no way of knowing exactly what his current health status is. But neither do you. And most of the naysayers haven't paid close attention to Cam's evolution as a quarterback through the years.

Prior to suffering a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery, the veteran was enjoying an outstanding 2018 campaign that had thrust him squarely into the MVP conversation. During the first 11 games of that season, Newton completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,699 yards (245.5 per game) with a 22:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 103.7 passer rating, while also running for 417 yards and four scores. In that span, Newton showcased a game that was more refined from the pocket but just as dynamic and explosive when he took off as a runner.

Belichick certainly respects Cam's skill set and recognizes his potential as a unique playmaker at the position. The Pats coach has raved about Newton in the past and those compliments provide a peek into what attracted Belichick to the rare talent.

"I think when you're talking about mobile quarterbacks -- guys that are tough to handle, can throw, run, make good decisions ... -- I would put him at the top of the list," Belichick said prior to facing Newton in 2017, per USA TODAY. "Not saying there aren't a lot of other good players that do that, but I would say, of all the guys we played recently in the last couple of years, I think he's the hardest guy to (defend). He makes good decisions, can run. He's strong. He's hard to tackle. He can do a lot of different things. He can beat you in a lot of different ways. We saw that in the game in 2013. I would put him at the top of the list. I'm not saying the other guys aren't a problem, because they are. But he's maybe Public Enemy No. 1."

Considering those sentiments and how the team has previously adapted offenses around lesser talents like Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, it's highly intriguing imagining how Belichick, Josh McDaniels and Co. can exploit Newton's rare abilities.