Patriots OC Josh McDaniels 'not surprised' with Tom Brady's accomplishments in Tampa Bay

Published: Sep 29, 2021 at 08:19 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sunday isn't just a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reunion. It's also the first time in years that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will face his former QB.

McDaniels said Tuesday he's not surprised TB12 continues to play at a Pro Bowl level at 44 years old and took the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa.

"Super impressed. Not surprised. I think there is a difference between those two. I would never put anything past him as far as accomplishing anything in this game," McDaniels said, via CBS Boston. "I'm not surprised he's acclimated to their style of football and play as well as he's played. His work ethic allows him to do accomplish many, many things.

"I'm happy for him and his family and his career. I'm looking forward to competing against him on Sunday."

Sunday's contest highlights the fact that most of McDaniels' success has come with Brady. In three seasons outside New England, McDaniels' offenses never ranked higher than 19th in points scored. Last season with Cam Newton, the Pats offense was atrocious passing the ball. Only the 2008 Matt Cassel season offered promise of what a McDaniels offense can do sans Brady.

"It should be a lot of fun," McDaniels said of facing Brady. "We are obviously very good friends and close and that should never change. I know he'll be excited to compete and try to win and play his best game. We're preparing to try to do the same thing. I'm used to coaching against players I used to coach and coaches I coached with. There is an added sentiment to the game and I wouldn't expect this game to be any different. I know he'll be ready to go and I know we'll be ready to go. Hopefully we can put our best performance of the out there and compete as hard as we can and try to win."

McDaniels now has a rookie QB in ﻿Mac Jones﻿ to develop into the Patriots' next franchise signal-caller. If he can't, it will be a referendum on the OC that he simply rode the G.O.A.T.'s coattails for all those years.

