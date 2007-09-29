Patriots may be too talented for Bengals to handle

The Bengals are built to come out very aggressively and attack through the air. Carson Palmer has already thrown 37 more passes than Brady in three games (almost 11 more a game) and this game will be no different. The Bengals defense has really struggled in the red zone and there's no doubt in my mind the Patriots are going to be down in the red zone six to eight times in this game. The challenge for Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is which way to play the Patriots offense. Should the Bengals go after Brady, or play a rope-a-dope slow-them-down game and hope his offense can put up more points?