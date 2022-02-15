Patriots name Matt Groh to replace Dave Ziegler as director of player personnel

Bill Belichick has located his new top personnel man.

The New England Patriots named Matt Groh their next director of player personnel on Tuesday. Groh will take over the job vacated by Dave Ziegler, who left Foxborough last month with Josh McDaniels to become the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Groh, the son of former NFL coach Al Groh and brother of New York Giants receivers coach Mike Groh, is entering his 12th year with the Pats. He spent the 2021 season as college scouting director after 10 years in New England's scouting department.

Ziegler was director of player personnel for just one year in New England, but he'd spent around a decade in the Patriots' system, like Groh, before leaving this offseason to join Las Vegas. Before Ziegler, Nick Caserio was director of player personnel for 13 seasons before becoming the Houston Texans' general manager in 2021.