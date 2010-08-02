Patriots LB Burgess still contemplating retirement

Published: Aug 02, 2010 at 08:10 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As each day goes by and Derrick Burgess remains AWOL, the New England Patriots are starting to adjust to life without one of their starting outside linebackers.

Coach Bill Belichick said Monday he doesn't know where things stand with Burgess, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal in the offseason but reportedly has been considering retirement.

"I don't think he knows for sure," Belichick said.

There are five outside linebackers in camp: incumbent starter Tully Banta-Cain, the eighth-year pro who was the most pleasant surprise on defense last year with 10 sacks; Rob Ninkovich, in his fifth year, signed as a free agent last August; Pierre Woods, also in his fifth year, who has seen most of his action on special teams; former New York Jet Marques Murrell, signed as a free agent; and rookie Jermaine Cunningham, who was a defensive end at Florida.

"All five of those players have done some good things," Belichick said. "Tully's really picked up where he left off last year. He's gained a lot of experience and done a good job. He's having a good camp and taken over a little bit of a leadership role as well in terms of his experience. He has a lot of confidence and that carries over to Pierre (Woods) and Rob (Ninkovich), and they're definitely ahead of where they were last year."

Belichick said Cunningham and Murrell, a fourth-year player, have been picking things up very well.

"Definitely, you can see him (Cunningham) each day getting better and more confident," Belichick said.

Banta-Cain, a situational player until blossoming last season, bristled when asked if outside linebacker was the "thinnest" position on the team.

"If everyone does their job, there's no thin anywhere," he said. "That's what it comes down to -- everyone doing their job. We have the guys who are doing it and capable of doing the job. It's just a matter of execution."

Belichick and others point to Banta-Cain as a leader.

"I'm in my eighth year and I've been around this team for a while," Banta-Cain. "I'm familiar with the system and everything."

Ninkovich also was a bit of a surprise last season after being released by the New Orleans Saints and signed as a free agent. He played in 15 games.

"Any time you're released on the first day of training camp by a team, you're always going to be an underdog," he said. "Coming into a team, you have to prove yourself. You're little a bit behind in your playbook. So last year my mentality was to come in here and make a difference."

Notes: The Patriots filled two roster spots by signing a pair of free agents who practiced Monday -- tight end Carson Butler and wide receiver Rod Owens. Butler, 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, is a Michigan product and veteran of several NFL training camps. He brings the number of tight ends in camp to five. Owens caught 61 passes for Florida State last fall. He signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in April and was released in May. ... Before practice Monday morning, veterans subjected rookies and some second-year players to the "pig drill," which involved players sliding through mud as water cascaded on them.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Ranking the top 15 players from a LOADED 2019 NFL Draft class: Pass catchers and pass rushers galore!

In the scouting business, it takes three full seasons to make a solid assessment on a draft pick. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks re-evaluates the 2019 NFL Draft class, ranking the top 15 players in a LOADED crop.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K for comments on Capitol riots

The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after his comments this week comparing the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW