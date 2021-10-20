Around the NFL

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne: When you catch Mac Jones' passes, 'it's like a pillow'

Published: Oct 20, 2021 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has played with several quarterbacks during his five-year NFL career, most notably Jimmy Garoppolo and now Mac Jones.

The 26-year-old receiver joined 98.5 The Hub on Tuesday and praised how Jones throws a more catchable ball.

"I would say the velocity part -- Mac, he's throwing it hard. But when you catch it, it's like a pillow. I could definitely say that. He's special," Bourne said, via Mass Live.

Bourne said Jimmy G, with whom the WR played four years in San Francisco, throws more of a "rifle" that comes harder.

Jones has shined throwing that good ball, particularly dicing up defenses on intermediate routes. His accuracy in tight windows has been spectacular this early in his career.

Among the five rookies with 50-plus pass attempts, Jones has the highest completion percentage and passer rating and is the only one with more pass TDs than INTs this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Jones has generated a 4.6 completion percentage over expectation (ranking 6th in the NFL) and averaged 2.64 seconds in time to throw (5th-fastest). The knocks have been on the deep balls -- 7.7 air yards per attempt (23rd), 8.5 deep pass percentage (28th) -- but his wideouts have also missed a couple of dimes.

Jones ranks fourth among qualified passers with a 71.1 completion percentage this season, the seventh-highest rate (min. 200 attempts) in a single season in NFL history and the highest percentage by a rookie (min. 200 pass attempts) in NFL history.

"Mac, I'm just really blessed to be in a situation with him and starting this new era of New England football," Bourne said. "It's the same, but it's just new players. I'm just glad to be a part of it man. We're showing a lot of flashes and I'm just very appreciative of that, because you know it shows we got potential."

Even with all the glowing praise of Jones thus far, the Patriots' offense needs more consistency and to connect on more big plays.

New England will look to snap its four-game home losing streak Sunday against the one-win Jets.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Case Keenum to start vs. Broncos in place of injured Baker Mayfield

Injury will cost Baker Mayfield a start for the first time in his career. The Browns announced Wednesday that veteran ﻿Case Keenum﻿ will start Thursday versus the Broncos.
news

Washington cuts veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins, promotes Chris Blewitt to active roster

The Football Team released veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday. The 31-year-old had been with the club since 2015, kicking in 93 games. Washington promoted ﻿Chris Blewitt﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Aaron Rodgers has no regrets about 'I own you' comment to Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers doesn't regret his now-famous "I own you" taunt to Chicago Bears fans at Soldier Field during Sunday's 24-14 victory over the Packers rivals.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Titans RB Derrick Henry among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry and Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Eagles OC Shane Steichen says offense needs to get RB Miles Sanders going

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen explains why and how the team will get the ball in the hands of RB Miles Sanders, who has just 270 rushing yards through five games. 
news

Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot delivers newborn daughter at home

Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, at home Tuesday morning, per the team. Smoot's wife, Aumari, required an emergency delivery as the couple did not have enough time to make it to the hospital.
news

Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

The Giants' unraveling season absorbed another blow Tuesday as the club placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
news

Broncos OLB Von Miller guarantees 'a couple sacks' against Browns tackles: 'I'm (going to) kill him'

Due to injuries, it remains to be seen which Browns offensive tackle will draw Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller for Thursday night's game between two 3-3 teams. But for Miller, it doesn't matter.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

The Ravens will be without standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Stanley has missed five of the Ravens' six games this year and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) says decision to play vs. Broncos on 'TNF' is his

Cleveland's resident gunslinger Baker Mayfield may be a little banged for Thursday night's matchup against Denver but, from the looks of it, he doesn't expect his injured left shoulder will cause him to miss any time.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox out a few weeks following surgery on broken hand

Buffalo enters its Week 7 bye with a pretty healthy roster. An injury to breakout TE Dawson Knox on Monday night, however, could prove fairly significant depending on its severity.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW