Around the NFL

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recognizes longtime research director Ernie Adams

Published: Jun 16, 2021 at 01:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Patriots' two decades of excellence has often been represented by just one face: Bill Belichick.

Of course, there are many more working behind Belichick to put the pieces together and make sure New England's operation is running as smoothly as possible. We've seen more than a handful of those individuals rise to more prominent roles elsewhere, with the most recent being new Texans general manager Nick Caserio. Like Caserio, many spend a large portion of their career within the Patriots organization, and some never leave Belichick's side.

Consider Ernie Adams one of those people.

Adams is far from a prominent figure within the Patriots, but he's been with Belichick well before the coach was leading the Patriots to Super Bowl appearances and triumphs. He's moving onto the next stage of his life after more than two decades of work with Belichick.

The usually reserved and succinct coach took a moment to recognize Adams' contributions Wednesday.

"Before we sign off here, just wanted to take a couple minutes, if I could, and just again formally recognize Ernie and the contributions that he's made to this organization and, frankly, to myself and the league," Belichick said during his media session. "Ernie's had such a big impact on our success here at the Patriots in so many different ways, from his organization with (former Patriots VP of player personnel) Scott (Pioli) in the personnel department and the grading scale and so forth to strategic coaching situationally, game-planning in all three phases of the game -- offense, defense, special teams -- team building, personnel acquisition, and so forth.

"I've leaned heavily on Ernie for 21 years here and going back to Cleveland and New York, our relationship, which started at Andover, over 50 years ago. Ernie's been a great friend, he's certainly been a great asset to this organization and to me personally and I think that a lot of the things that he's done have also been recognized by other coaches and other staffs in the league, a lot of people, they're doing things that he does for different organizations but some of the things that he really I'd say started and uncovered and showed the value of 'em here. His versatility and ability to do so many different things, his passion for football is really second to none.

"This'll be his final practice today, we'll miss him but always welcome him back. Hopefully, he'll come back and visit us. I'm sure he will. I have a personal appreciation for Ernie and all that he's done and, on behalf of the organization, want to thank him as well. Ernie's one to kind of stay behind the scenes but we're gonna put him out in front here for you this morning as a special thank you."

Adams' final practice afforded him an opportunity to explain what he'd done for the Patriots for 21 years. Unsurprisingly, the answer was simple, but essential to what New England has accomplished during Belichick's tenure.

"Basically, my job is to figure out as many things as I can to help the New England Patriots win football games," Adams said. "In the end, that's what we're all about here, that's what we do. So, whether it's strategy, personnel or anything else. The thing that's been great about my job is I've never really had any constraints put on me, I could go in any area I thought would help us and hopefully I've made some positive contribution."

Adams could be seen as a jack of all trades for Belichick, or as an invaluable resource -- or as Belichick said, a great friend and asset. Regardless, while Belichick received the lion's share of attention and never allowed the downpour of praise to soak his hoodie -- sleeves crudely cut off at the elbow -- key figures like Adams worked behind the scenes to help the Patriots reach their full potential.

It produced six Super Bowl rings for New England, and two more for Belichick as a defensive coordinator in New York. And for Adams, it gave him a career filled with purpose, even if it wasn't easily defined or often recognized. If Wednesday taught us anything, it's that despite his thankless role, Belichick will always appreciate Adams for much more than just his work.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees lauds Justin Herbert: 'His physical tools are as good as anybody I've ever seen'

Retired star Drew Brees took in a Chargers practice Wednesday as part of his new analyst role with NBC. Brees noted afterward that it was just the third time he's encountered Justin Herbert. That was enough for him to draw at least one striking conclusion about the 23-year-old QB. 
news

Woody Johnson 'couldn't be more excited' about state of Jets after returning from ambassador term

Jets owner Woody Johnson has returned from his civic service as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, and he likes the changes he's seen from his professional football club.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 'Does this matter?' with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

Roundup: Jadeveon Clowney feels 'great' after first practice with Browns

Reports on Jadeveon Clowney and Odell Beckham have been positive as the Browns have conducted their minicamp this week. Find out what other news and notes are we tracking Wednesday.
news

Brian Schottenheimer: Jaguars haven't named starting QB for 2021 season

Jacksonville has a number of interesting names at QB. Even with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence waiting in the wings, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday the team is continuing to evaluate all of its options.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to updated COVID-19 protocols for training camp, preseason

With mandatory minicamps coming to a close around the NFL, the league and the NFL Players Association have come to an agreement for COVID-19 protocols for training camps and preseason games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via an NFL memo. 
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens placing 'a big emphasis' on improving deep ball in 2021

As ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿'s star has risen, the critiques once attached to his game have gradually dissipated. One knock the former MVP has yet to shed, however, is his ability to consistently complete his deep ball throws.
news

Jon Gruden likes Raiders' offseason moves some critics deem as 'questionable'

Could this be the year that the Raiders break through into the playoffs? Jon Gruden is bullish on his team's roster, even though he acknowledged some of his critics have questioned their moves.
news

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer: Danielle Hunter 'looks fantastic' after missing 2020 with neck injury

Speaking during Vikings minicamp Wednesday, head coach Mike Zimmer admitted the club was unsure how healthy Danielle Hunter might be after surgery on a herniated disc in his neck in October. But after seeing the Pro Bowler, the veteran coach said Hunter "looks fantastic."
news

Ravens' Calais Campbell contemplating retirement after 2021 season

Turning 35 in September, Ravens DE Calais Campbell is weighing the possibility of retiring after the 2021 campaign, which would be his 14th NFL season.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb on contract talks: 'Cleveland is where I want to be'

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Browns RB Nick Chubb isn't holding out of minicamp in an effort to get a new deal and said his next payday isn't a focus. However, Chubb made it known he hopes to sign long term at some point. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW