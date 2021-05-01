Around the NFL

Belichick: 2021 was last draft for Patriots research director Ernie Adams

Published: May 01, 2021 at 07:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Bill Belichick's secret weapon is ending his run with New England.

The Patriots coach told the media Saturday that it's the last draft for legendary football research director Ernie Adams, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

Belichick stopped short of saying Adams was retiring completely.

"He's literally been involved in every single aspect of the football program at every level," said Belichick said, via Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

A former offensive assistant coach dating back to 1975, Adams has been a longtime Belichick confidant, including the stint with the Cleveland Browns. Adams joined the Pats in his research director role in 2000, the same year Belichick arrived and been part of all six Super Bowl wins.

Adams famously was the man who recognized a goal-line play the Seattle Seahawks liked to run ahead of Super Bowl XLIX. The Pats prepared for the play during the week, which ultimately led to undrafted rookie ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿ making the game-winning interception.

Late in the 2020 season, Adams detailed his career and job alongside Belichick through the Patriots dynasty.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
news

Two long snappers selected in sixth round of 2021 draft

The end of the sixth round presented us with a short run on long snappers. Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher came off the board at 222nd overall to the Carolina Panthers, and three picks later, Michigan snapping specialist Camaron Cheeseman went to Washington at 225.
news

'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

This year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, and in this 2021's reimagined format, Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore took home the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy. 
news

Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

The Indianapolis Colts' QB room will look vastly different in 2021, as the squad has Carson Wentz slotted as the starter and picked up Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round. 
news

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Once viewed as a high-round pick in 2019, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade slid to the fifth round after a 2020 season of struggles. But Baltimore might well be a great fit for the former Buckeye. 
news

Bengals take 2021 draft's lone kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
news

Cowboys continue to bolster defense with fourth-round pick of LSU LB Jabril Cox

With the 115th overall pick, the Cowboys maintained their defensive focus in the draft by taking LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. 
news

Lions select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in fourth round

The Detroit Lions added USC wide receiver ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ Amon-Ra St. Brown Saturday with a fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), giving the club an exciting and productive pass catcher and a player with a unique background as the son of a world-class athlete.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW