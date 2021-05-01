Belichick: 2021 was last draft for Patriots research director Ernie Adams

Bill Belichick's secret weapon is ending his run with New England.

The Patriots coach told the media Saturday that it's the last draft for legendary football research director Ernie Adams, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

Belichick stopped short of saying Adams was retiring completely.

"He's literally been involved in every single aspect of the football program at every level," said Belichick said, via Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

A former offensive assistant coach dating back to 1975, Adams has been a longtime Belichick confidant, including the stint with the Cleveland Browns. Adams joined the Pats in his research director role in 2000, the same year Belichick arrived and been part of all six Super Bowl wins.

Adams famously was the man who recognized a goal-line play the Seattle Seahawks liked to run ahead of Super Bowl XLIX. The Pats prepared for the play during the week, which ultimately led to undrafted rookie ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿ making the game-winning interception.