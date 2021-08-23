Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore's health: 'I know Steph has been working extremely hard'

Stephon Gilmore remains on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign.

On Monday, coach Bill Belichick called Gilmore day to day.

"I know that Steph has been working extremely hard," Belichick said. "I see him in here all the time. He's been doing other things while we're practicing, so we don't really see him on the practice field. He's been doing everything he can do, and the things he hasn't been able to do, he hasn't been able to do. ...

"When he's ready to be out there, then he'll be out there. If he's not ready to be out there, then he'll work on the things that he can work on to try to get ready to be out there. We'll just take it day to day."

Little has been said regarding Gilmore since training camp began. Monday's comment is the most we've heard about the former Defensive Player of the Year since camp started last month.

There is little worry about Gilmore's injury because his lack of participation during practices and preseason games is viewed more as a "hold-in" than an injury concern. Gilmore enters the final year of his contract with a base salary of just $7 million -- after money was moved up last year. The 30-year-old corner wants a pay bump this season or a contract extension.