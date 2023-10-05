Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Saints DE Cam Jordan: 'One of the players I have the most respect for in the league'

As mentioned by Belichick, Jordan played in 172 straight games (not 177) to start his career before the streak was snapped in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocol. A season later, Jordan missed his first (and only) game so far due to injury. Thus, he's played in 196 of a possible 198 games since the Saints took him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Just three of those games were against Belichick's Patriots, with Jordan going 1-2 against New England, compiling one sack, seven tackles and five QB hits.

"Luckily, we haven't played him too often," Belichick said. "It's unusual to get them two years apart, that's the extra game, otherwise it's every four years."

Belichick's not a stranger to heaping praise on an opposing player, but it certainly doesn't take away from the compliment of being commended by perhaps the greatest coach of all time. If it's an opposing offensive player, chances are Belichick's going to game plan to stop him. If it's a defensive player, it might be all the more special considering that's the side of the ball that's held tight to the future Hall of Famer's heart for so long.

In some ways, perhaps, the 34-year-old Jordan and the 71-year-old Belichick find themselves at similar career crossroads.