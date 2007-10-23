Patriots have what it takes to go unbeaten

Not only that, but the Patriots seem to turn it on and off, almost at will. They were so in control at halftime of the Dolphins game that you figured Brady already had showered and was preparing for his postgame press conference. When the Dolphins started to come back against the Patriots and backup Matt Cassel, Brady probably said to himself, "Are you serious?" Then he went back in and produced a touchdown in five plays, killing the Dolphins' momentum. Just when you thought Miami could make some plays and get back in the game, Brady led the Patriots down the field at will to score.