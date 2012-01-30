Patriots guard Mankins brushes aside allegations of dirty play

Published: Jan 30, 2012 at 12:37 AM

The impending battle between the New England Patriots' offensive line and the New York Giants' defensive line in Super Bowl XLVI already is manifesting itself in comments made by players from both teams.

Darlington: Insider's take on SB week

Super Bowl week is the pinnacle of any NFL player's career. Jeff Darlington gives the day-by-day breakdown from eight

Super Bowl vets. More ...

Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora said last Friday he was bothered by Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light's playing style. On Sunday, Patriots guard Logan Mankins brushed off allegations that the offensive line bends the rules.

"That's all right," Mankins said in a news conference when told Giants defensive end Justin Tuck called the Patriots' offensive line dirty, according to the team's official website. "We don't mind being called dirty or cheap or any of that stuff. That's a compliment to us."

Mankins otherwise praised the Giants, complimenting their defensive line and performance in the playoffs.

But the Patriots' media approach has irked Giants safety Antrel Rolle, who said the team speaks highly all of its opponents.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake on Lamar Jackson's play style: 'It creates these crazy running lanes for us'

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.

news

Ranking the NFL's top five playmaker groups; plus, a theory on the trading frenzy and an overlooked coach

Which team boasts the most prolific pack of playmakers? Why did this year's trade deadline spur so much activity? Is there a Coach of the Year candidate hiding in plain sight? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE