Patriots get perfect elixir for tough Week 15 loss

Why this game is intriguing: I could tell you about the New England Patriots trying to bounce back from a tough loss to the 49ers, and about how they want to head into the playoffs on a hot streak. But let's get serious. It's the NFL's top offense vs. the 31st-ranked defense. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the league's true basement dwellers, there isn't much for New England to prove. The real question: Will the Pats win by enough to feel good about their performance? For Jacksonville, eyeing that top pick, a loss actually helps.