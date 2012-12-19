Patriots get perfect elixir for tough Week 15 loss

Why this game is intriguing: I could tell you about the New England Patriots trying to bounce back from a tough loss to the 49ers, and about how they want to head into the playoffs on a hot streak. But let's get serious. It's the NFL's top offense vs. the 31st-ranked defense. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the league's true basement dwellers, there isn't much for New England to prove. The real question: Will the Pats win by enough to feel good about their performance? For Jacksonville, eyeing that top pick, a loss actually helps.
A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
Washington DB Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter
Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a release.
Titans extend coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson
The Titans announced Tuesday they have extended coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson. The team also hired former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and former Texans defensive line coach Bobby King as inside linebackers coach.