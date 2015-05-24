Patriots fans gather for 'Free Tom Brady rally'

Apparently this was an actual thing and people spent their beautiful Sunday standing around on hot asphalt instead of enjoying one of the great long weekends on the calendar (not to mention the most important part -- honoring the brave people who earned us the right to have these freedoms).
Foxborough Police told the Boston Globe about 150 fans attended the rally -- including one human named Mike Bolduck and his car Giselle.
And this newlywed ...
While the opportunity for hot takes here are endless, the point is that some people feel strong enough about this cause to protest a situation in which they have no control.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has already addressed the fact that his most popular player could be suspended for four games. He doesn't necessarily seem afraid of the prospect:
"I have great admiration and respect for Tom Brady," Goodell said. "But the rules have to be enforced on a uniform basis and they apply to everybody in the league. They apply to every club, every individual coach, every individual player and that is something that we put the game ahead of everything."
So to those who spent Sunday at Gillette -- we hope it was worth it.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Geno Smith and the Jets' QB position and much, much more with special co-host Colleen Wolfe. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.