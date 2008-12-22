Patriots fan pleads not guilty on trespassing, assault charges

Published: Dec 22, 2008 at 12:11 PM

WRENTHAM, Mass. -- A football spectator pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing and assault and battery for tacklingNew England Patriots linebacker Junior Seau on the sidelines during the team's 47-7 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Todd Kobus, of Attleboro, appeared in Wrentham District Court on Monday, where a pretrial hearing was set for Feb. 17.

"I'm just a big fan of Junior Seau," the 31-year-old Kobus said in court. "I meant to give him a big hug. I absolutely did not mean to tackle him or anything along those lines. It was a stupid lapse in judgment."

The ticket account that includes the seat Kobus occupied was revoked by the Patriots, team spokesman Stacey James said. He said he did not know if Kobus was the owner of the account.

The club had no comment on whether it would review its security procedures, James said.

Seau, a 12-time Pro Bowler, had sat out the season before rejoining New England for its game at Seattle on Dec. 7. He was their leading tackler Sunday in his third game with the team this year.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

