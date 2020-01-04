 Skip to main content
Patriots expected to be disciplined for taping Bengals

Published: Jan 04, 2020 at 04:16 AM
Andie Hagemann

The New England Patriots are facing discipline for filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline on Dec. 8.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Patriots did commit a game-day violation and are expected to be penalized for the act, according to sources informed of the situation. However, it is not clear at this time whether there is a connection to the football operations department, per Rapoport.

The Patriots admitted last month that the organization's video crew, independent of the team's football organization, "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box" for a "Do Your Job" video series on an advance scout.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick previously stated on WEEI that he has no connection to the production crew at the Bengals game.

"I heard about this and evidently this is our production people on the TV show that were there and I have absolutely nothing to do, we have absolutely nothing to do with anything that they produce or direct or shoot," Belichick said. "I have never even seen any of their tapes or anything else. This is something that we 100 percent have zero involvement with. This is something you'd have to talk to the production people about and what they were doing, or whatever it was. We have never seen anything that they've shot, other than what has come down on TV."

