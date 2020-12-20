Around the NFL

Patriots eliminated from postseason contention for first time since 2008

Published: Dec 20, 2020 at 04:18 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

There goes the last great American dynasty: For the first time since 2008, the New England Patriots will not be participating in the postseason.

New England's fate was sealed with Sunday's 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins, a defeat that dropped Bill Belichick's Pats to 6-8. The loss also clinched the franchise's first season with a .500 record or worse since 2000, the first year of the Belichick era, when the Pats finished 5-11.

Asked after the game how he felt about missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years, Belichick said, "Disappointed, but we didn't deserve to win today so..."

The Patriots' historic loss comes one day after the Buffalo Bills clinched their first AFC East title since 1995. In a cruel twist of fate, Belichick's Pats were knocked out of postseason contention by the Miami Dolphins, coached by Brian Flores, the latest Belichick protege to rise from Patriots underling to rival head coach.

In their first season without Tom Brady under center for the bulk of the year since 2008, and their first without him on the roster since 1999, New England tried to keep the good times rolling with Cam Newton at the helm. The Patriots started 2-1 on the strength of Newton's legs and right arm, but lost four in a row starting in early October. The skill-poor offense never recovered, the defense failed to prove as dominant as last season's outfit and New England slowly fell out of contention in the AFC.

Before the 2020 season, the Patriots had won the AFC East (and made the playoffs) in 11 consecutive seasons (an NFL record) and in 17 of the last 19 seasons (the Jets won in 2002 and the Dolphins won in 2008). New England has not made the playoffs as a wild-card team since 1998.

New England finishes the season against AFC East rivals Buffalo and New York. The Patriots can play spoiler against the Bills, who are gunning for a higher seed, and potentially send the Jets to the third 0-16 season in NFL history. But that's all that's left for the Flying Elvii: having a marvelous time ruining everything while watching from the couch in January.

Related Content

news

Week 15: What we learned from Sunday's games

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense rolled over the Lions, the Seahawks running game got going and clinched a playoff spot and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens took care of business against the Jaguars. And much more! 
news

Seahawks clinch postseason berth with win over Washington

Seattle punched its ticket to the postseason, again. The Seahawks (10-4) qualified with a 20-15 victory over Washington on Sunday that also put them a half-game ahead of the Rams for first place in the NFC West.
news

Ravens WR Dez Bryant catches first TD in over three years

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant caught his first touchdown in over three years on Sunday.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 15 games

Patriots CB ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ was ruled out against the Dolphins after suffering a leg injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston placed on reserve/COVID list

QB Jameis Winston has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list less than two hours before his Saints face the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) inactive vs. 49ers

Ezekiel Elliott won't eat this week. The Dallas Cowboys running back is inactive for Sunday's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers due to a calf strain.
news

Jalen Hurts expected to remain Eagles starting QB for rest of season

﻿After leading the Eagles to victory in his first start, Jalen Hurts﻿ is expected to remain Philadelphia's starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2020 season. according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers have 'sour taste' from disappointing win over Panthers

The Packers moved to 11-3, increased their lead atop the NFC and moved ever closer to clinching homefield advantage for the first time since 2011. But from the sound of Aaron Rodgers﻿' postgame musings, you wouldn't know it.
news

Injury roundup: Dolphins' Gesicki, Parker, Grant inactive vs. Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa will be without a few weapons on Sunday. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), and wide receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) are officially inactive vs. the Patriots.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers becomes first QB to throw 40 TDs in three separate seasons

All Aaron Rodgers does is throw touchdowns. OK, not really. But he throws them more often than anyone ever has. And his latest set another record.
news

What we learned from Saturday's Week 15 NFL doubleheader 

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's doubleheader in Week 15.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW