Patriots, Eagles nail 2012 NFL Draft; jury out on Browns, Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are certainly not afraid to go against the grain when making early-round selections. They value talent above everything, and their decision to grab defensive end Bruce Irvin with pick No. 15 is a testament to that philosophy. He is regarded as one of the best pure pass rushers in the draft; there is obviously a plan in place to take advantage of his one-dimensional game until he fully develops. Some scouts deem quarterback Russell Wilson a risk because of his smaller size, but he has a big arm and performed well on the big stage at Wisconsin. If linebacker Bobby Wagner, running back Robert Turbin or defensive tackle Jaye Howard turn out to be quality starters, all of the scuttlebutt about the Seahawks' risky draft will quickly subside.