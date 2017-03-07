Around the NFL

Patriots don't view 2017 as Jimmy Garoppolo deadline

Published: Mar 07, 2017 at 09:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Now that the NFL's two-day negotiating period has opened, inquiring football minds want to know if the Patriots will consider parting with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the right price.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that New England's brass is not comfortable turning the team over to 2016 third-round pick Jacoby Brissett in the event of a serious Tom Brady injury.

The upshot is that coach Bill Belichick views Garoppolo as a valuable piece of the team's nucleus rather than a trade chip used to stockpile draft picks.

Might Belichick reconsider that stance if a desperate general manager makes an offer he can't refuse?

After speaking with a source "somewhat connected to the situation," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo suggested on Tuesday's edition of Free Agency Frenzy that it would take a 2017 first-round pick and perhaps another first-rounder in 2018 to get Belichick's attention.

"Now that is an extremely high price to pay. That is franchise-tag high pricing right there," Garafolo acknowledged. "No one expects that a team is going to be willing to part with that. If it's a first-round pick this year and then a sweetener next year -- maybe not a first-round pick but something else -- could that start things going? Yeah, possibly it could.

"As it stands right now, Garoppolo is expected to be a Patriot for this upcoming season."

If Garoppolo's rookie contract expires after the 2017 season, why isn't Belichick approaching trade scenarios with a greater sense of urgency?

By all accounts, Belichick views Garoppolo as not just a future star, but also the best possible Brady insurance as the Patriots attempt to defend their Super Bowl LI title.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, Garafolo emphasized that the team's decision makers aren't looking at this year as the deadline for a Garoppolo decision.

"They're really looking at next year," Garafolo explained, "because they can always tag Garoppolo next year and then trade him. So it's not like they're looking at it saying, 'We've got to get value for this guy now.'"

Even if Brady is showing no signs of decline and expects to play at a high level for at least the next three to five years, the Patriots understand injuries blindside key players every season. They are perfectly content to holster Garoppolo and revisit quarterback plans once Brady makes it through 2017 unscathed.

While there's an undertow of suspicion among casual observers that Garoppolo is no different than Matt Cassel, Brian Hoyer or Ryan Mallett as a Brady backup due to be exposed as a fraud outside of New England's system, that's simply not the case with the 2014 second-round pick.

Garoppolo is clearly the most talented of that group, offering the skill set of a young Tony Romo.

Belichick paid his No. 2 quarterback the ultimate compliment last November, insisting the transition is "really seamless" when Garoppolo stands in for Brady during first-team practice drills.

"Certainly we have a good quarterback in Jimmy," Belichick added, "and Jimmy could go out there and run everything that Tom can run. We've seen that."

So what is Garoppolo's value in a vacuum?

"If Jimmy Garoppolo was in this draft right now," NFL Network analyst David Carr recently opined, "he would be the second pick."

In his first career start, Garoppolo went on the road in a nationally televised season opener and mowed down a consensus Super Bowl contender without the services of the NFL's premier tight end. Two quarters into his second career start, Garoppolo was the best player on field before a shoulder injury knocked him out of the game.

New Broncos coach Vance Joseph was Miami's coordinator when Garoppolo picked his defense apart in that Week 2 matchup.

"He was confident. He made good decisions. He made some awesome throws in that football game," Joseph said last week at the scouting combine. "I was really shocked how good he was against us."

Joseph isn't alone in that assessment. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he was "very impressed" with Garoppolo's poise in the Patriots' season-opening victory at Arizona. The Ringer's Michael Lombardi, a Browns executive when Kyle Shanahan was offensive coordinator in 2013, noted that the 49ers new coach "loved" Garoppolo in Cleveland.

After leaving the Browns, Lombardi reunited with Belichick from 2014 through early 2016.

"I've watched this guy practice and play for too many practices. This guy is a good player," Lombardi said on a recent edition of The Ringer NFL Show. "And I'm not shilling for Belichick. ... I'm telling you, he's worth the Patriots to hold onto him. If I was in New England, I'd be telling Belichick every day, 'There's no way we can trade him.'"

Lombardi went on to relay stories of players and coaches walking off the practice field and shaking their heads in disbelief at Garoppolo's ability.

"Ask any player who leaves New England," Lombardi continued. "You can just randomly call a guy. ... They'll all tell you he's great."

Does that check out upon closer inspection?

When wideout Julian Edelman appeared on NFL Total Access last month, he labeled Garoppolo a "stud" with the "gunslinger confidence" reminiscent of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Fellow receiver Chris Hogan offered similar testimony on Good Morning Football.

"Jimmy's got a great arm," Hogan said. "He's an athletic kid, and he plays really well. So when he gets his chance in the NFL, I think he'll be real successful."

Armed with the unshakeable belief that Garoppolo has a bright future as a franchise quarterback, the Patriots will have the upper hand in any trade discussions. They want to keep their premium Brady insurance.

If a quarterback-needy team is just as bullish on Garoppolo's future, they will have to offer a package convincing enough to change Belichick's mind.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints placing CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) on injured reserve

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.
news

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips suffered torn Achilles in Black Friday win over Jets, will miss rest of season

An MRI confirmed that Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during the team's 34-13 victory over the Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh announces QB Tim Boyle will start again in Week 13 vs. Falcons

The Jets are sticking with their new starting quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday morning that Tim Boyle would remain the starter for New York's next game against the Falcons in Week 13. "Yes, we're giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said, via team transcripts.
news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recounts 99-yard pick-six in win over Jets: 'I could smell it'

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was the star of the first-ever game on Black Friday with a 99-yard pick-six. "I could smell it, and then once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen," Holland said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Tim Boyle-led New York Jets and cruised to an easy win on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what he learned from the game.
news

Week 12 Friday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The official inactives for Black Friday: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
news

Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

Allen Lazard, the Jets' high-priced free agent wide receiver, was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Friday declined to announce who will start at quarterback for New England on Sunday against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in wake of blowout loss to Cowboys

The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the decision. Washington also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status after blowout loss to Cowboys 

Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience spurred more questions about the future of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera, however, isn't spending time fretting about his future.