Patriots climb into top three; Bears' freefall continues

Week 15 saw the worst team win and the best team stumble. Just another notch in former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue's parity belt ...
Think You Can Do Better?
Disagree with Elliot Harrison's power rankings? Head to NFL.com/fanrankings to make your own, Nos. 1-32, in whatever order you choose.
So what's next? Some jumbling near the top, to be sure. The Ravens were rewarded last week, not so much for beating the troubled Colts, but for the trials and tribulations of the Pats defense and Ben Roethlisberger's high ankle sprain. The blowout in San Diego exposed quarterback Joe Flacco and the Ravens' corners. Still, look for John Harbaugh to right the ship.
The mighty have fallen in the NFC, if only for one game. Maybe you can't plug and play at every position. With multiple linemen down, as well as one of the best wide receivers in pro football, we shall see how the "next man up" theory works in Green Bay this time around.
The Pack remains at the top for now. Otherwise, let the dissension thrive for another week ...