Patriots climb into top three; Bears' freefall continues

Michael Vick seems to be holding up, but who really knows. Say what you want about Vick, but he is still a very tough player in his early 30s. This deal could get serious if Vick can hold up and play well in Dallas. The NFC East -- believe it or not -- is there for the taking for Philly. They must win out and hope the Giants also beat the Cowboys come Week 17. Oh, but the Eagles also need the G-Men to falter against the Jets next week. If the Jets play like they did Sunday at the Linc, forget it. Don't forget 2006 and 2009, when it took miracles for the Eagles to make the postseason. Stuff happens.