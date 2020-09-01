Around the NFL

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson, Next Gen Stats stud, ready to take next step in 2020

Published: Sep 01, 2020 at 08:16 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

When one dives into the advanced metrics for defensive backs from 2019, they'll see prominent players atop the list.

Stephon Gilmore is up there, as is Tre'Davious White. But also near the very top is a lesser-known corner who might not remain as such for very long.

J.C. Jackson ranked second among all defensive backs in catch rate allowed above/below expectation at -10.1 percent, trailing only his teammate, Gilmore, in the important metric. When exploring the stats, it was a bit surprising to find Jackson there, ahead of the likes of White (ranked fourth) and Denzel Ward (seventh), the only other corners on the list after Jackson and Gilmore.

Not to Jackson, though.

"I mean, I'm not surprised," Jackson said, via MassLive.com. "I know what I can do. It is what it is, I guess. They just started to realize it, but I've been knowing what I can do to help this team."

Jackson saw fewer targets (58) than Gilmore (96) in 2019, and he'll usually face the lesser receiver of a duo thanks to Gilmore tending to match up with a team's best target, but that shouldn't diminish the contributions of the up-and-coming corner. His rise helped New England finally find a reliable No. 2 corner following the departures of both Logan Ryan and Malcolm Butler in recent offseasons. And according to Jackson's coach, he's just getting started.

"J.C. continues to improve," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, again via MassLive.com. "I think his understanding of the defense and his ability to play different spots within the defense has grown, and that gives us some flexibility on a number of levels.

"He's had a good camp, been out there every day, he's taken a lot of reps, he's in good condition, his techniques and fundamentals are pretty good. So, he continues to make plays for us on the field and expand the things that he can do to provide, as I said, more versatility and for him to create either bigger or sometimes different roles for himself or for his teammates. He's done a good job for us."

With Gilmore returning as the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson should expect to see additional attention as teams avoid throwing in Gilmore's direction. New England is ready for such a reality, preparing Jackson to take on a variety of roles as Belichick mentioned, and has confidence Jackson will embrace the challenge. He's been preparing for this responsibility long before anyone paid attention to him.

"Each year is different," Jackson said. "No matter what the stats say from last season, each season you've got to prove yourself. You've got to earn a roster -- like Bill (Belichick) says, 'You've got to earn here. And I won't give you anything.' So, my stats from last year don't mean anything. I just come to work with my head down, and I just come in ready to work and get better."

There's only one position to improve upon in the most important Next Gen categories. But if Jackson takes the next step in his career in 2020, the Patriots could find themselves improving in a much more significant area: postseason victories, one of which they did not record in Jackson's breakout season.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Browns LB Mack Wilson avoids surgery on injured knee, tweets he'll be back 'soon'

The Browns' thin linebacking corps received positive news Tuesday. Second-year linebacker Mack Wilson was fortunate to avoid knee surgery following an injury suffered during camp.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers defeated the Jaguars 45-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Jaguars RB coach: Fournette's release didn't have to do with lack of production

Jaguars running back coach Terry Robiskie said the team ending their relationship with running back Leonard Fournette had nothing to do with lack of production.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
news

Kamara's absence might be solved with contract extension

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday he spoke with sources close to Alvin Kamara who refuted the idea that the running back's absence from Saints camp has been unexcused, instead chalking it up to an injury. Kamara, though, is also in a bit of a contract dispute.
Washington Redskins first-round draft pick Sean Taylor , left, holds up a Redskins jersey with coach Joe Gibbs during a news conference on Monday April 26, 2004 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
news

Washington to rename street, mailing address after Sean Taylor, Joe Gibbs

The Washington Football Team on Tuesday announced it will update street names closely associated with the organization after two prominent members of its Ring of Fame: coach Joe Gibbs and the late Sean Taylor.
Titans DT Jeffery Simmons impressing on field with leadership skills
news

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons impressing on field with leadership skills

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is impressing with his speed on the field and his leadership skills after missing time due to injuries.
Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Tampa Bay waived former Bears kicker Elliott Fry after bringing in Ryan Succop to compete with Matt Gay. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Matt Nagy will announce Bears starting quarterback in week ahead of opener
news

Matt Nagy will announce Bears starting quarterback in week ahead of opener

After leading reporters to believe he would not announce a starting quarterback before the season opener, Chicago coach Matt Nagy said Monday he will decide between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky ahead of Week 1 action. 
Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Chargers safety Derwin James will miss 2020 season

Chargers safety Derwin James will need meniscus surgery and will miss the 2020 season, as he'll be out six to eight months, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Andy Reid, Brett Veach finalizing six-year deals with Chiefs
news

Andy Reid, Brett Veach finalizing six-year deals with Chiefs

After a Super Bowl run, the Chiefs are ensuring their head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach will be around through the 2025 season, Tom Pelissero reported. 
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, walks the sidelines before the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
news

NFL taking over investigation of Washington Football Team

The league informed Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder it is taking over the investigation into alleged workplace issues reported by The Washington Post.
NFL sends updated COVID-19 testing protocols to clubs with shorter re-testing window
news

NFL sends updated COVID-19 testing protocols to clubs with shorter re-testing window

With less than two weeks left before the start of the regular season, the NFL on Monday sent its 32 clubs updated COVID-19 protocols. The most notable is a change that allows team personnel with a preliminary positive tests to return quicker if follow-up tests come back negative.

