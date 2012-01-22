Patriots CB Arrington injures eye, returns with protective shield

Published: Jan 22, 2012 at 07:47 AM

New England Patriots cornerback Kyle Arrington left in the second quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens with an eye injury, but he returned in the fourth quarter wearing a protective shield on his helmet.

Arrington had an NFL-lead-tying seven interceptions this season, his third in the league. New England's defense has struggled, ranking 31st in passing defense and 31st overall in yards allowed in the 32-team NFL.

The Patriots also lost Pro Bowl tackle Vince Wilfork -- but only briefly. He slowly walked off the field before Joe Flacco threw for the Ravens' only first-half touchdown but returned for the next defensive series. There wasn't an announcement about Wilfork's condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

