 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots bring back RB Brandon Bolden for 2018

Published: Feb 24, 2018 at 12:39 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Brandon Bolden is sticking around Boston for at least one more season.

The New England Patriots signed the running back to a one-year extension worth $880K, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Bolden was set to be a free agent, but will return to the defending AFC champions for around the veteran's minimum.

This is the second consecutive one-year pact Bolden has signed with the team.

Bolden has spent his entire six-year career with New England. After carrying the ball over 200 times through his first four seasons, Bolden has since been relegated to a part-time player on offense, but a well-utilized piece on special teams in the mold of Matthew Slater.

Bolden recorded just 13 carries for 67 yards in the regular season in 2017 and scored his only touchdown in the Patriots' Divisional Round romp over the Tennessee Titans. He was on the field for over 60 percent of New England's special teams snaps in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyrann Mathieu signing new two-year, $13.75 million deal with Saints

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is signing a two-year, $13.75 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jaylon Johnson, Bears agree to new four-year, $76 million contract

Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller plans to make decision on retirement 'pretty soon' 

Darren Waller continues to contemplate retirement following his first year with the Giants. The 31-year-old tight end told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he's currently unsure what his future holds.
news

Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons

The Denver Broncos are releasing star safety Justin Simmons after eight years with the club, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers head coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn't entertaining the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson, with whom he spent a decade in Seattle, after the quarterback's release from the Broncos. 
news

Matthew Judon: Patriots finding 'new energy and new life' under head coach Jerod Mayo

After decades under Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon is embracing the new ideas that coach Jerod Mayo brings to the New England Patriots.
news

Texans TE Dalton Schultz glad focus is 'just football' in Houston after time with Cowboys

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who recently re-upped in Houston on a three-year contract, is glad the Texans' focus is "just football" after spending the beginning of the year with the showcase that comes from playing for the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Bills, QB Mitchell Trubisky agree to terms for return to Buffalo

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills have agreed to terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. 
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday. 
news

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?