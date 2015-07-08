Patriots' Brandon LaFell says he's out of walking boot

"(Tom) Brady. Vince (Wilfork), (Darrelle) Revis, Devin McCourty. Guys you see that are nicked up all year, but they're not complaining," LaFell said. "They're going out there playing through injuries and they practice at a high level every day. So you look at those guys, you're like, 'Man, they're not complaining about anything.' They're nicked up just as bad as you. These guys are older than you. And then they go out there and compete at a high level, so that makes you do the same thing."