Patriots' Brady now No. 2 on single-season passing list

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 05:23 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady is the third quarterback in NFL history to surpass 5,000 yards passing in a season.

The New England Patriots quarterback also surpassed Miami's Dan Marino and moved into second on the all-time single-season list. Marino's record of 5,084 yards stood for 27 years before Drew Brees broke it last week.

Brady moved ahead of Marino on a 53-yard catch-and-run to BenJarvus Green-Ellis in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Brady passed the 5,000-yard mark with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Hernandez in the second quarter of against the Bills. That gave him 107 for the day, and 5,004 for the year.

Marino set the record with 5,084 yards in 1984. That mark was broken last week by Drew Brees. The New Orleans Saints quarterback entered this week's games with 5,087 yards this season.

Brees entered this week's game with 5,087 yards this season. Brady was at 4,897, and he had 219 yards in the third quarter.

